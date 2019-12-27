Kimberley Alpine Resort’s members of the United Steel Workers Local 1-405 have signed on to a new three-year contract that will run through until the Fall of 2022.

The USW said workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new agreement on December 21st, as the resort began a new ski season.

USW added that highlights included employee equipment finding increases, job classification improvements, supervisory language enhancements and a wage increase.

“We were able to negotiate a 7.25% wage increase over three years for members on the hill,” said Grant Farquhar, lead negotiator for USW Local 1-405. “We also improved the health and wellness plan which aids in covering the health costs for the members that are not covered by the benefit plan.”

The USW said both the union and management walked away from the negotiating table satisfied with the results.