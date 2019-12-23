Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Rob Morrison will be acting as the Conservative’s Deputy Shadow Minister of Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as of December 20th.

The Conservative’s shadow cabinet contains party members with the intent to hold the government to account and promote Conservative positions.

Morrison said he will advocate for concerns of public safety, and looks forward to the road ahead.

“I am honoured to have been provided with this new opportunity to serve as Deputy Shadow Minister and deliver, at a National level, on the promise that I made to the people of Kootenay-Columbia,” said Morrison. “Keeping Canadians safe and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all those who call Canada home is of the utmost importance and I look forward to getting to work on this important file.”

Of particular concern to Morrison is gun legislation.

“We need to stand up for law-abiding firearms owners, like the lawful farmers and sportsman in Kootenay-Columbia, and penalize organized crime and gang violence.”

Morrison brings past experience of working in law enforcement with him into his new role.