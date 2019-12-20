Traffic backed up on Highway 95A near Marysville. (Derek Kortschaga MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Update (4:14 pm):

Kimberley RCMP said that a woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries while Highway 94A remains closed.

Police said the highway will remain closed for the time being while they complete an investigation.

Mainroads have sanded and salted Stirton Road and traffic is being directed through it.

Kimberley RCMP is advising drivers to use caution, and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Update (12:59 pm):

According to DriveBC, Highway 95A is now closed indefinitely.

Reports have said that the road will likely be closed for upwards of four hours.

Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision just outside of Marysville.

Reports have said Stirton Road is now backed up as well due to tow trucks getting vehicles unstuck.

Original Story (11:48 am):

There have been reports of a vehicle collision just outside of Marysville, which is severely backing up traffic on Highway 95A.

Reports to MyEastKootenayNow.com say first responders are on scene and attending to the incident.

Stirton Road is reportedly being used as a detour for motorists, but conditions on the road may be hazardous.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Kimberley on the other side of the collision scene.

There are limited details to report at this time.

MyEastKootenayNow.com will have more information as it becomes available.