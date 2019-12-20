UPDATE (11:19 am):

Crews have successfully cleared Highway 3 near the Moyie Swansea Bridge after two semi-truck and trailers jackknifed Friday morning.

There were no reported injuries in both incidents.

Highway 3 was officially closed for approximately 30 minutes as per Drive BC, but motorists were stopped and waiting for crews to clear the scene for longer.

RCMP, Mainroad East Kootenay, and the Ministry of Transporation have now successfully cleared Highway 3 and allowing traffic to flow through both lanes.

Original Story (10:46 am):

Highway 3 is blocked in both directions as a result of two jackknifed semis near the Moyie Swansea Bridge.

According to Drive BC, crews are in the process of recovering the two vehicles and making the road passible once again.

Mainroad East Kootenay and the Ministry of Transporation are on scene, while RCMP is also controlling the highway east of Moyie.

Motorists are experiencing long wait times as they sit stopped waiting for Highway 3 to reopen.

Drive BC estimates Highway 3 will reopen around 11:30 am MST.