Three of four games in the KIJHL’s Eddie Mountain Division this weekend take to the ice Friday evening.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are set to host the Fernie Ghostriders at 7:00 pm from the Kimberley Civic Centre, as the Dynamiters look to extend their three-game winning streak. Fernie, meanwhile, is looking to redeem themselves from a 4-4 tie with the Golden Rockets last Saturday.

Up at Invermere’s Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena, the Columbia Valley Rockies host the Golden Rockets at 7:30 pm, while the Creston Valley Thunder Cats drop the puck at 7:00 pm in Grand Forks against the Border Bruins to close out Friday’s action.

Saturday only has one contest as the Golden Rockets have yet another home game at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place. Facing off with the Columbia Valley Rockies at 8:00 pm, the game is also the A&W Teddy Bear Toque and Mitten Toss. All of the items brought for donations will be split with the local Salvation Army in Cranbrook and the Golden Rockets.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings