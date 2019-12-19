The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to be aware of a new traffic signal on the intersection Highway 95A and Theatre Mission Road.

The Ministry said the new light will help improve efficiency and safety for those travelling through Cranbrook.

It added that the new signal is expected to be activated by the end of December 2019.

The new signal, which replaces a two-way stop, is part of a $1.4 million intersection improvement project between the City of Cranbrook and the Province.

According to the Ministry, further expansion with new turning lanes and road shoulder improvements will be completed next spring, and additional resurfacing will be carried out in the summer of 2020.