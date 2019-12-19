Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Elk Valley, as 15 centimetres of snow is expected to smack the region overnight, while surrounding regions are also expected to get significant snow on Thursday.

In addition to the Elk Valley, Yoho Park-Kootenay Park, Kootenay Lake, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass are also under the same weather warning. At this time, the East Kootenay is currently exempt from the weather alert.

“An approaching Pacific frontal system will track inland (Thursday) and stall across the southern interior,” said Environment Canada.

The heavy snow is expected Thursday evening before changing to rain by Friday morning.

The Elk Valley is anticipating 15 centimetres as part of the Snowfall Warning. Yoho Park-Kootenay Park could get 15 to 25 centimetres, while Kootenay Lake is expected to also get 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada said that Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass will be dangerous due to significant snowfall.

“Snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm can be expected by late Friday afternoon,” said the weather forecaster. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

In the East Kootenay, Environment Canada is forecasting anywhere from 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, which would impact Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere, and the rest of the Columbia Valley.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

