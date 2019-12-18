The Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort was featured as part of a prize package on the popular American daytime game show, The Price Is Right, on its December 18th episode.

Prestige Resorts said the prize package included a six-night stay at its Radium location, a $100 dining card for Conrad’s Kitchen and Grill, and passes to the Radium Hot Springs Pool.

“The prize was featured in the episode’s infamous Showcase Showdown round at the end of the episode and was won by a very excited contestant, Jasmine, who hails from Piedmont, Oklahoma,” said Prestige Resorts.

Prestige Resorts adds that the show is watched by more than 5.4 million Americans each day, in addition to its Canadian audience. The hotel General Manager, Trevor Carr, feels it presents a good opportunity for exposure for Radium and the property.

“When producers approached us to participate and sponsor the prize, we, of course, said yes. It’s such an iconic game show that is watched by millions of people around the world, and we’re so excited that the contestant actually won the prize. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to showcase our beautiful town and the surrounding area to her,” said Carr.

Prestige Resorts said it does not yet know when the winner will claim her prize and visit the area but it looks forward to her arrival.

Prestige locations in Cranbrook, Kelowna, Nelson and Prince George have been featured on the Price Is Right in the past year.