Todd Hebert, Columbia Outdoor School and Blue Lake Camp Executive Director, with Sean Campbell, Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies Board Member, to celebrate the establishment of the Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp Legacy Fund. (Supplied by Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

For decades to come, a permanent $10,000 endowment fund has been established for the Columbia Outdoor School and Blue Lake Camp in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies.

Relying on community donations from individuals, local businesses, and non-profit groups, the fund reached its initial goal of $10,000 to now provide annual grant funding.

“In today’s world of technology, it’s more important than ever for kids to learn about and connect with nature,” said Todd Hebert, Executive Director with Columbia Outdoor School and Blue Lake Camp. “This new fund will help make that possible, for generations to come.”

The interest gained from the endowment fund creates an annual legacy grant to help with Columbia Outdoor School and Blue Lake Camp’s operations and programming.

“The Community Foundation is thrilled to welcome the Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp Legacy Fund as our 40th endowment fund,” said Sean Campbell, Board Member with the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. “This endowment fund will help ensure, for years to come, that kids and youth have the opportunity to enjoy more nights under the stars, more stories around the campfire, and more friendships to last a lifetime.”

Although reaching its $10,000 goal, the Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp Legacy Fund is still accepting donations to further grow the fund and provide additional interest for years to come.

More: Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp Legacy Fund (CFKR)