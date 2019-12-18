According to sources from the North Pole, Santa Claus’ annual tour through Cranbrook on Christmas Eve has officially been confirmed.

The local tradition, thanks in part to the Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will be returning in 2019 as Santa Claus will begin making his way through the community at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, December 24th.

“The overall schedule provided is an educated estimate,” said the City of Cranbrook. “Every effort will be made to have Santa visit as many areas of the community as possible on Christmas Eve.”

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Steeples School and Park Royal area

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Fire Hall and Highlands School area

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm Gyro and Rotary Park areas

9:00 pm to 9:30 pm Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas



Santa’s progress through town will be tracked in real-time by the Cranbrook Fire Department as they will be posting and publishing updates on their Facebook Page.

“On behalf of the entire City of Cranbrook organization, we thank you for a great 2019 and we wish you and yours the very best of the holiday season, and look forward to continuing to serve you in 2020.”