The Eddie Mountain Division had two games on Tuesday in the KIJHL, but the Kimberley Dynamiters emerged as the only victor.

At Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place, the Dynamiters downed the Golden Rockets 2-1 to win their third straight. A large contingent of 1,350 fans filled the arena to take in the contest.

Brock Palmer scored the game-winner in the second period, collecting his 64th point (32G, 32A) of the season through 30 games while Adam Andersen stopped 30 of 31 shots to earn his 13th win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Fernie Ghostriders and Columbia Valley Rockies battled to a 4-4 tie at Fernie Memorial Arena on Tuesday.

Neither team could put the game away as the Rockies led 2-0 and then 3-2 before the Ghostriders pulled ahead 4-3 in the third, although Columbia Valley would eventually tie the game midway through the period to and force overtime.

Both teams couldn’t score the game-winner in the extra time, resulting in a 4-4 draw, just the second tie by Eddie Mountain Division teams this season.

All four teams will now swap opponents this coming Friday as the Dynamiters will host the Ghostriders at the Kimberley Civic Centre at 7:00 pm while the Rockets travel to Invermere to take on the Rockies at 7:30 pm from Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings