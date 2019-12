Map of Kimberley's Trail Street road closure. The City said the road will be closed until Friday, December 20th. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

The City of Kimberley said a section of Trail Street will be closed until Friday following a water main break in the area.

Residents are advised to use Ymir Street or 6th Avenue to access Trail Street while crews work to fix the break.

The city said the road is expected to open once again on Friday, December 20th.