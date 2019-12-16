The B.C. Government is proposing regulation changes to hunting, trapping, firearms restrictions, and motor vehicle restrictions for 2020 through to 2022, the majority of which would impact the Kootenay region.

The proposed changes are now online and available for review and feedback by hunters, trappers, and the general public.

More: Proposed Hunting & Trapping Regulations (B.C. Government)

“Based on regional requirements and conditions, the intent of these regulation adjustments is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as to optimize sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities,” said the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

FLNRORD is proposing 94 total regulatory changes that range from firearm restrictions to motor vehicle access, along with changes to specific open hunting seasons or limited entry hunting of species. The changes encompass 10 proposals that would impact the entire province and 35 proposals for the Kootenays.

“Web-posting the proposed regulation changes gives hunters and trappers who are not affiliated with stakeholder groups, as well as members of the public, a chance to have input into the regulatory process,” said FLNRORD. “Feedback collected through the website will be used to inform final decision-making.”

The public has until Friday, January 17, 2020, to provide comments on any or all of the proposed regulations.