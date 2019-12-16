The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure remind those travelling to use extra caution and planning while driving during the holiday season, as many B.C. residents will be travelling to see family.

It emphasizes the importance of planning ahead by checking road and weather conditions before a trip.

Travellers are encouraged to check conditions on DriveBC between them and their destination and if necessary, change routes or delay travel.

While maintenance crews work to keep routes clear, conditions can change quickly, and motorists must drive accordingly.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that winter tire regulations are in effect, and motorists are encouraged to have the best winter tires they can to ensure safety.

Another tip from the Provincial Government is to leave equipped with a full fuel tank, a windshield scraper and snow brush ad well as a first-aid kit any other emergency supplies.

The Ministry of Transportation suggests keeping food and water in your vehicle, and a high visibility vest if going outside on the roads is necessary. It also recommends keeping additional warm clothes, such as a jacket, boots, gloves and a hat.

If your vehicle gets stuck, The Ministry advises staying in the vehicle to keep warm and call for roadside assistance or 911 if there is an emergency.