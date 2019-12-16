The Kimberley RCMP is partnering with Community Connections this week to conduct free car seat safety checks.

Kimberley RCMP said that motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury for children. By correctly choosing, installing, and using a car seat or booster, Kimberley RMCP said children are best protected from injury while in a vehicle.

“The safety and security of our children is first and foremost both inside the home and while travelling,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander. “We hope parents and guardians take advantage of this voluntary check to ensure the safety of the children.”

Community Connections and the RCMP will be conducting the car seat safety checks along Rotary Drive in Kimberley on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, between 9:00 am and 11:00 am.

“The team will focus on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation,” said Verena Tarves, Family Navigator and Community Action Program Coordinator with Community Connections.

Newel said the voluntary event will take play along Rotary Drive near the Spray Park.