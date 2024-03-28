The BC Wildfire Service will support the City of Cranbrook in a controlled burn of up to 42 hectares next to the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Officials said the exact timing of the burn will depend on the weather and conditions, but work could begin as early as Tuesday.

“Smoke may impact communities and residents near the burn area and will be highly visible from the ʔaq̓am Community, City of Cranbrook, and surrounding areas,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Smoke will also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 93, Highway 95A, and Highway 3.”

BC Wildfire officials said the burn is meant to reduce accumulations of matted grass, wood, and combustible material, protect infrastructure and reduce wildfire risk.

“Without the support of a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, this prescribed burn wouldn’t have been possible,” said Dan MacKinnon, Deputy Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. “Collaboration and partnership with the wildfire hazard mitigation program is paramount to protect our community and neighbouring communities from the threat of wildfire.”