A regional transit study shows there is a gap in service between Cranbrook and the ʔaq̓am community.

Back in 2022, the City of Cranbrook received funding from the federal government to pursue this transit study.

The goals of the study were to identify existing regional transit services, future plans and any additional areas where there may be untapped potential for public transit connections to Cranbrook.

It also looked at the needs and interests of other communities to connect with Cranbrook. That includes ʔaq̓am, Kimberley, the airport and the Elk Valley.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the ʔaq̓am Health and Wellness program provides transportation to Cranbrook, but the demand has quadrupled since mid-2023.

The report also shows there is a transportation gap for purposes like work, school or shopping.

The study will be brought to the RDEK to consider initiating advocacy to the province and BC Transit for additional investment.

The full report can be found here.