Invermere residents will see an increase in utility rates as the district looks to fund important infrastructure projects.

District of Invermere officials said its future capital projects are all related to infrastructure rehabilitation and replacement.

This includes some “must-do” projects over the next 8-10 years.

Utility rates will be raised to help pay for the projects.

The monthly flat rate for water will be $24.49 in 2024 compared to $23.10.

Sewer is $42.25 in 2023 and will go up to $44.79 in 2024.

The monthly rate for garbage will be $14.54 in 2024 compared to $13.98 the year prior.