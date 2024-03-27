Work on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will impact traffic patterns along Highway 1 throughout the spring.

B.C. government officials said work will start on Tuesday, with lane closures and minor delays expected while construction is underway.

“Highway 1 will be reduced to lane one in each direction through Kicking Horse Canyon for the duration of the remaining project work,” said B.C. officials. “This will allow crews to safely complete paving, line painting, wildlife fencing and landscaping.”

Drivers are asked to obey all posted signs and on-site staff. You may also get caught up in some short stoppages along the highway.

There will also be further traffic disruptions on several occasions.

“Full closures of up to two hours are scheduled for April 3, April 15, April 29 and May 13, as well as early mornings on June 10, June 11, June 24 and June 25,” said B.C. officials. “Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit on this section of the Trans-Canada Highway is reduced to 50 km/h until the work is completed.”

The speed limit will be raised to 100 km/h when construction is wrapped up.

Closure times may change, and you can stay up to date by going to the online calendar.