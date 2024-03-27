The City of Fernie’s 2024-2028 financial plan has passed first and second reading.

This year’s plan includes a 6.1 per cent tax increase.

Mayor Nic Milligan said they need to be prepared for the worst.

“We have major world events coming up with an election south of the border, an election in Canada and a provincial election here,” he said.

“We don’t know what the outcomes of all those events will be in terms of inflation and stability.”

The financial plan will be up for third reading on April 9 and up for adoption at the following council meeting on April 16.