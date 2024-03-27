The Cranbrook Bucks are playoff-bound again as they wrap up their last two games before the postseason.

The Bucks are currently seventh in the division with the chance of moving up to sixth.

They will be facing either the West Kelowna Warriors in the first round or the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

President and owner of the Bucks Nathan Lieuwen says they plan to play the underdog.

“It’s an exciting time for us to see what we can do in the playoffs as maybe a bit of an underdog,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to owning the title of underdog and seeing what kind of damage we can do in the playoffs. I do think this group is built pretty gritty and could surprise some teams in the playoffs.”

The Bucks are a very young team, but that means there will be a lot of familiar names next year.

“We’re one of the youngest teams in the league,” Lieuwen said.

“The exciting part for us is that a lot of these faces we’ll see again next year.

On Thursday the team gets set to face the Merrit Centenials followed by Salmon Arm on Friday.