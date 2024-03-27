The Provincial government has included eight projects in the Kootenays in the latest round of active transportation funding.

This comes as the provincial government announced $24 million for 80 projects across the province.

These active transportation grants focus on multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and safety improvements.

“People are choosing to walk, run and cycle more each year. Our support means communities can think bigger when tackling transportation challenges and providing more options for people to get around,” said Dan Coulter, B.C. Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit

Provincial officials said the grants will help local and Indigenous governments plan and construct connections to work, school and recreational centres.

Details on the eight local projects can be seen below: