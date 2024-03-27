The Provincial government has included eight projects in the Kootenays in the latest round of active transportation funding.
This comes as the provincial government announced $24 million for 80 projects across the province.
These active transportation grants focus on multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and safety improvements.
“People are choosing to walk, run and cycle more each year. Our support means communities can think bigger when tackling transportation challenges and providing more options for people to get around,” said Dan Coulter, B.C. Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit
Provincial officials said the grants will help local and Indigenous governments plan and construct connections to work, school and recreational centres.
Details on the eight local projects can be seen below:
- Kimberley
- Multi-use pathway connecting 103 Avenue to 106 Avenue on Knighton Road.
- Nelson
- New Waterfront/Trans Canada Trail Multi-Use Path with pedestrian amenities.
- East Kootenay Regional District-Electoral Area B
- Highway 3 Jaffray Frontage Trail, paved path connecting Rosen Lake Road to the end of West Jaffray trails.
- Fernie
- Closing the Gap, extension of sidewalks to complete the current pedestrian network.
- Creston
- End-of-trip facilities and amenities in the Town of Creston, project to include benches, bike racks and bike repair stands.
- Revelstoke
- Nichol Road Multi-use Pathway, Phase 2 of a multi-use pathway connecting the city centre to the mountain resort.
- Village of New Denver
- Kootenay Street Active Transportation Improvements, new sidewalk with pedestrian safety improvements
- Village of Canal Flats
- Shore to Shore Pathway, Phase 1 of the multi-use pathway connecting Canal Flats to Columbia Lake