A public hearing set for April 8 for the Cabins in the Woods development has been postponed indefinitely.

The planned development is for 12 single-family riverfront parcels and a no-build area that restricts future development of the lot except for washrooms, a picnic shelter and other community amenities.

It would be along the St. Mary River and be accessed from a private road system at Shadow Mountain.

The developer said they need more time to address some of the feedback from the public.

“In response to the comments and questions that were raised during the public input process, the applicant has submitted a request to defer the public hearing from April 8 to give them sufficient time to try and bring back some information to address their concerns,” said Rob Veg, City of Cranbrook planning manager.

A report will come back to council to determine a new date once the applicant has advised that they are ready to proceed.