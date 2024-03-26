Cranbrook city council has given third reading to an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning bylaw that would see three high-density multiple-family apartment complexes be built off 30th Avenue North.

The proposed development is for three five-story apartments with 92 units each.

The developer, Westcor Lands Ltd., also plans to reserve land for future development of a daycare and seniors housing.

A heated public hearing was held on Mar. 25, with the gallery packed out by residents from around the proposed development site.

Councillor Mike Peabody says residents need to understand that development will be there no matter what.

“Keep in mind, regardless of what council decides, this property will be developed and the question on hand is what density is appropriate in this area,” said Peabody.

He feels the development addresses the greater needs of Cranbrook.

“Cranbrook is in need of housing. We lack rental properties, we lack housing in general and we lack affordable housing. We are in desperate need of this development and when you’re in desperate need of something sometimes special exceptions need to be made. As much as I’m empathetic to the concerns that were brought up tonight, I have to be empathetic to the greater needs of the community.”

The amendment passed third reading with a 6-1 vote. Councillor Wayne Stetski was the lone vote against.