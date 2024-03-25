Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka said he is running to keep his seat in the 2024 Provincial Election.

Shypitka was initially voted into the legislature in 2017 to represent the riding under the BC United Party’s banner.

Shypitka said his time as MLA has been his first job in politics.

“I’ve never been a politician per se. I’ve never really had a partisan bone in my body,” said Shypitka. “I’ve been a small business owner and that’s about it. I just wanted government to get out of the way and let me do my job, but it’s been an honour to work in government.”

He kept his seat through the 2020 election and hopes to do the same this year.

Shypitka said he intends to focus on issues he feels are important to the region.

“Health care in the southeast corner is one of my top priorities, wildlife issues are another one I really want to work on, as is senior care,” said Shypitka. “I think I need another term to get some of these things done.”

The 2024 BC Provincial Election campaign officially starts on Sept 21, with voting day set for Oct. 19.