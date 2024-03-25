The Cranbrook U18 Bucks came back from Langley a little richer with some silver in their pockets.

The team was 25-13-4 through the season making it U18 Tier 2 Provincials in Langley.

“When I look back at this team in September, we had no idea what an incredible season we had in store,” said head coach, Pete Stefano.

“With 13 first-year players and only two third-year players, we were very young compared to most other teams. We knew our success would be built on tireless effort and true teamwork. That is what every player committed to and it was this work ethic and drive that helped us achieve success game after game, week after week.”

- Advertisement -

The team fought hard to make it into the gold medal game.

“Watching this team take the ice in Langley was electric. They have never played better and they dominated through the round-robin and semi-finals, scoring 15 powerplay goals alone as they advanced to the championship game,” added Stefano.

“As a coach, you always try to instill in players that it is not the wins or losses they’ll remember, but the journey and memories they made along the way. That has never been more true than with this team. Not only did they win the silver medal, as a young team they defied the odds this season, and created an experience that every player, parent, and coach will forever remember.”

They picked up the silver medal as well as the Fairplay Award, which goes to the team that symbolizes the ideals of teamwork while demonstrating leadership through sportsmanship, respect for officials, teammates and other players

The team was made up of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie and Creston