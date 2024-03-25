The Fernie Ghostriders are coming back home victorious after winning the first two road games in the Kootenay Conference Finals.

On Friday, the Ghostriders beat the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks 3-2 and followed that up with a 6-4 win the next day.

“Anytime you win a hockey game you have a good feeling leaving it,” said head coach and GM Ty Valin.

“It definitely made the bus trip back on Saturday night a lot quicker and easier.”

- Advertisement -

Valin said it’s important the team doesn’t get cocky now that they’re up.

“It’s only been two games and we’re not looking too far ahead of ourselves here either. Our guys understand it, they’ll prepare for it and those games are in the past. You have to treat every day like it’s a new day.”

He said the team is amped to be back home in front of their fans.

“It’s nice coming home,” he said.

“We probably have one of the loudest rinks to play in. Our fan base is incredible here in Fernie. They come out and support us and the boys are looking forward to coming home.”

The Ghostriders will be back in action on Mar. 26 for Game 3 at home as the Nite Hawks come to town.