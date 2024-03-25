An open house on Mar. 26 will let Sparwood residents give input on the 2024- 2028 financial plan.

The community is looking at an 8.5 per cent increase this year.

“Our 8.5 per cent increase is a total of $374,000 on a roughly $60 million budget,” said Mayor David Wilks.

“We just have to make up that $374,000 because we have to balance to zero. We’re legally required to do that.”

He said a one per cent increase in Sparwood equals approximately $44,000.

The full 2024-2028 financial plan can be viewed here.

There will be two separate open houses on Tuesday.

The first runs from 10 a.m. until noon at the Greenwood Mall.

The second meeting goes from 6-8 p.m. in council chambers.