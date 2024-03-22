The provincial government will support non-profit groups to start housing projects in Creston, Castlegar, Trail and Sparwood.

This comes as the B.C. government announced 580 new affordable rental units in the Interior and northern B.C. areas.

“Through our Homes for People action plan, we’re accelerating housing supply across the province to meet the diverse needs of people,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Whether you live in a big city or a remote coastal village, access to affordable and suitable housing is important in forming strong communities. That is why we are working in partnership to ensure homes are built for people in the communities they call home.”

B.C. officials said a total of 15 projects across the province will get provincial support through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF).

“These proposed projects will provide a total of 584 affordable rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people living with disabilities and Indigenous people in B.C.,” said B.C. officials.

These housing initiatives will be done in partnership with various local non-profit groups.

“Rural communities across the nation are feeling the pressure from this housing crisis, and so 580 more affordable homes in B.C. will be a huge positive for so many people and so many communities,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “This life-changing action for British Columbians wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated support and community leadership of the partners in these communities, so I’m grateful for what they do for so many. The homes help make sure our communities can live up to their full potential, unlocking more doors for workers, seniors, young families and more.”

The local projects set to receive funding can be found below.