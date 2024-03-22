The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has announced that the Summerland Steam has been sold and relocated to Williams Lake.

The team will now be called the Mustangs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Mustangs franchise to the KIJHL and mark the return of junior hockey to Williams Lake,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a release.

“Our Board of Governors was very impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm shown by the individuals who make up the local ownership group, and we can’t wait to see the Mustangs hit the ice this fall.”

League officials said they’re excited that there will now be a geographical rival for the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The team will be playing out of the 1,100-seat Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre.

And renovations will be done before the 2024/25 season to enhance team spaces.

The Steam were a member of the KIJHL since joining as an expansion club in 2010.