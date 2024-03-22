The Canadian Rockies International Airport will be raising parking fees slightly, but hourly rates will remain the same.

Parking fees at the airport hadn’t been changed in 10 years.

Airport manager Tristen Chernove said parking fees were much lower than other similar-sized airports.

“We sampled airports across B.C. and in Alberta to see if what we were proposing was in line and we were very low,” he said.

“And with this proposed increase we’re still very low, but not off the chart.”

Hourly rates will remain at $1, daily passes will increase from $8 per day to $10 and weekly will jump from $56 to $70.

Monthly rates will increase from $152 to $180 and annual passes will jump $200 for a total of $1,000.

Chernove said the small increase should sustain them for years to come.

“I do believe that this increase, while not enormous, will suffice for another decade,” he added.

The airport is expecting a $149,400 increase in parking revenue under the new rates.