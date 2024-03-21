The B.C. Wildfire Service will be involved in some controlled burns next week in Kikomun Creek Provincial Park, south of Jaffray.

Officials said the Wildfire Service is supporting BC Parks with eight spot-sized research-specific burns.

“To better guide land management decisions in Kikomun Creek Provincial Park and allow native plant species to thrive, BC Parks has identified the need to gather site-specific information on the effect of low-intensity spring burning on the invasive plant species St. John’s wort and sulphur cinquefoil,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.

The exact time of the burns will depend on weather conditions, but officials said work could begin as early as Wednesday.

“Smoke may impact residents near the burn area and may be visible from Baynes Lake, Jaffray, Lake Koocanusa, and surrounding areas,” said Wildfire Service officials. “Smoke may also be visible to people travelling along Highway 3 and Highway 93.”

Work will go ahead if conditions are suitable for BC Parks’ research goals.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience,” said wildfire service officials.