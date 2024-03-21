The Fernie Ghostriders are the last Eddie Mountain Division team standing and are preparing for their first match against the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks on Friday.

The Ghostriders have had a strong showing against both opponents so far in this playoff berth.

In the first round, it only took five games to eliminate the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

They followed it up with a six-game effort against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Coden Fourier leads the Ghostriders in points this postseason with five goals and five assists.

The team also has the third-best goalie in the playoffs so far.

Nick Kunyk has won all five of his starts and has a 1.36 goals-against average and a 0.951 save percentage.

The Ghostriders are starting the series on the road but will be back in Fernie for Game 3 on Mar. 26th.