Cranbrook residents may soon get a new way to move around the community as the city looks for proposals to run an electric kick scooter pilot project.

City officials said this comes as Cranbrook has chosen to participate in the provincial government initiative.

“Cranbrook is looking at expanding our transportation options for residents and visitors, so we’re looking at providing an e-scooter sharing system,” said Project Manager Katelyn Pocha.

Pocha said the program fits Cranbrook’s goal of promoting active transportation, such as walking, biking, and now, under this project, e-scooters.

“This has been identified under our active transportation planning as well as feedback through our community climate action plan,” said Pocha. “We have received some positive feedback on pursuing an initiative like this.”

Pocha said Cranbrook will have plenty of spaces where the scooters can be used.

“We have a great network of trails and we’re looking to improve those trails more through our active transportation planning we have currently underway,” said Pocha.

The city is looking for applications from qualified firms/teams to facilitate the e-scooter-sharing system for a four-year term.

“We have issued an RFP (request for proposal) for interested parties to submit plans to design, implement, own and operate a pilot program,” said Pocha. “Once it closes, we will review proposals and move forward from there.”

The city is accepting applications until 2 p.m. on April 10.