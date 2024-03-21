Elk Valley RCMP is dealing with a spotty phone connection, leading to missed calls from some cellphone users.

Police officials said this is causing problems at all three Elk Valley detachments.

Elk Valley RCMP is currently experiencing “unique phone system challenges,” as they cannot receive some cellphone calls directed through their phone system.

“After several tests, it was determined this can be an intermittent concern and that, at times, some calls do make it through,” said RCMP officials. “There does not appear to be issues when calling 911 as this has been tested after consultation with our Emergency call centre.”

Officials said they are attempting to get the issue fixed, with help from the RCMP’s National Help Desk.

Police believe the issue may be weather-related, given Thursday’s blizzard conditions in the Elk Valley.

“We will advise when this is resolved. In the meantime, please continue to contact our non-emergency lines as needed for normal assistance and 911 in the case of an emergency,” said Elk Valley RCMP officials.