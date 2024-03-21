A draft master plan for Cranbrook’s Westlawn Cemetery shows it has had an average net loss of $82,500 from 2018-2022.

Public works manager Kirby Korven said the city will need to look at raising lot fees to start breaking even.

“Westlawn’s cemetery prices are lower than the regional average and far below Canadian averages,” she added.

“Our prices currently only cover 40 per cent of the cost for the city to deliver these services. The city has not raised its fees in the past 10 years.”

According to city staff, they would break even by 2030 if lot fees were increased by the provincial average of three per cent every year.

Westlawn’s prices are so cheap compared to other communities that non-residents are getting buried here to save money.

Councillor Norma Blisset said they will need to look at having separate fees for people not living in the area.

“We should be breaking even and we should also be looking at what other towns are doing as far as the difference in cost for residents who are paying municipal taxes compared to those who aren’t.”

The cemetery is also getting closer to capacity.

“There are currently five to 12 years of sales remaining in Westlawn,” said Korven.

“Over the next 25 years we will need 360 casket lots, 400 cremation lots and 80 columbaria niches.”

However, land isn’t an issue yet.

“There are 14 acres undeveloped, which equals 7,000 graves and 250 plus years ahead of us still,” she added.

The full draft master plan can be found here. The official plan is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.