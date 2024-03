Columbia Valley RCMP are looking into a weekend break-and-enter at Fairmont Pizza and Ice Cream Parlour.

Police officials said the detachment responded to the incident on Sunday.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the building and stole some cash and other items.

Police said they are following up on forensic evidence that was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley detachment at 250-342-9292.