Cranbrook Tourism and the Columbia Basin Trust have started an initiative that rewards residents for shopping locally.

Sven Sloeserwij, Cranbrook Tourism’s marketing coordinator, said those who sign up with the Shop CBK, Get Rewards promotion will be able to earn money towards future purchases.

“When people purchase something at one of these local businesses, they get a five per cent reward back which can be applied to their next purchase, or they can keep accumulating until they have earned more and get a bigger reward back.”

And there’s been a lot of interest from the business community.

“I think we have about 125 local businesses where people can go shop.”

Sloeserwij said the program will help during a slower time of the year.

“It’s important to really support our local businesses, especially in a time that’s a little slower, which is the first three months of the year,” he said.

“Showing that support and helping those local businesses is good for Cranbrook in general because it adds a lot of vibrancy. Showing them the love is vital.”

You will need the Open Rewards App to start earning and Sloeserwij said anyone with questions or needing help should visit the Cranbrook Visitor Centre.

The promotion runs until June 30.