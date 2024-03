Invermere residents can voice their opinions on a proposed four-storey rental residential building.

The Métis Nation British Columbia development would include approximately 36 rental units and a separate 3,000-square-foot community gathering and office space building.

If approved the building would be at 1102–13th Street.

A public hearing has been set for April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Valley Centre.

Residents can also send in statements or questions to the municipal office.