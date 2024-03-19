Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram has found his scoring touch again after the blockbuster trade deadline deal that saw him moved from the Colorado Avalanche to the Buffalo Sabres.

Byram was a point per game in his first five matches with his new team scoring three goals and adding two assists.

The trade was an emotional time for him, but ending up in Buffalo was a best-case scenario.

“I loved Colorado and I have a lot of good friends there. I made a lot of memories but obviously, it was my time to go,” Byram added.

“I’m just excited to come somewhere where I know some of the guys and knew I’d be comfortable right away.”

He’s previously played with forwards Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs throughout his junior hockey days.

Krebs was on the last Kootenay Ice team before the relocation to Winnipeg.

“I played against Krebsy and played with him since I was probably around nine and it’s good to be back with those guys.”

While his stats have been good since the trade, he says the most important thing is helping the team win.

“It’s obviously nice to come in and produce and help the team win games, but winning is the most important thing.”

The Sabres have a 4-2 record with Byram in the lineup so far.