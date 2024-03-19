School Districts 5 and 6 will get funding from the B.C. government to buy new buses and pay for maintenance and equipment upgrades.

B.C. government officials said over $2.7 million will go to the Southeast Kootenay School District (SD5) and the Rocky Mountain School District (SD6) will get more than $1.3 million.

This comes as the B.C. government announced $291.9 million for school maintenance projects.

Officials said the investment is meant to improve the school’s energy efficiency and climate resilience.

“As we support school districts to undertake school renovations and add infrastructure, we are ensuring that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn and grow,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care.

School districts will also receive $23.8 million to purchase school buses, with $9 million of that earmarked for electric buses.

The upgrades and maintenance projects focus on four project streams: the School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Food Infrastructure Program and the Bus Acquisition Program.

“Boards of education welcome the Province’s commitment to making schools more energy efficient and climate resilient,” said Carolyn Broady, president, BC School Trustees Association. “These upgrades will benefit students across British Columbia and contribute to our collective efforts in addressing climate change. Boards appreciate receiving funding through the annual facilities grant and for school maintenance, and will continue to support future investments in our public schools.”

The Carbon Neutral Capital Program will have up to $26.8 million to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, electrical maintenance and installing electric bus charging stations.

Meanwhile, the Food Infrastructure Program will have up to $5 million to improve schools’ ability to distribute food with delivery vehicles, electrical upgrades and purchasing commercial kitchen equipment.

Lastly, the School Enhancement Program provides funding for repair and maintenance projects meant to extend a building’s life. Government officials said this stream of funding has a total of $70 million for schools around the province.

Projects at local schools can be found below.