One person was air-lifted to a hospital after a drunk driving accident south of Sparwood left them seriously injured.

Elk Valley RCMP officials say the detachment responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at around 2 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a grey Honda Civic that was off the road.

Three people associated with the vehicle and several witnesses helped the driver and passengers.

Police officials said the driver was outside of the vehicle by the time RCMP arrived.

Officers believed the driver was showing signs of impairment and breath samples confirmed they were over the legal limit.

Other first responders attempted to get one of the passengers out of the vehicle.

“BC Ambulance and Sparwood Fire Department continued to assist the other passengers, one of whom was trapped in the vehicle with significant injuries,” said RCMP officials. “This person was airlifted to Calgary Foothills hospital for further treatment.”

The driver and other passenger were released and the vehicle was towed to the Sparwood detachment for investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).