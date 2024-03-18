Listen Live

Rockies season over after 5-1 loss to Ghostriders

By Josiah Spyker
Columbia Valley Rockies Logo (Supplied by Columbia Valley Rockies)

The Columbia Valley Rockies’ season has come to an end after losing the Eddie Mountain Division Final 4-2.

The Fernie Ghostriders moved on to the next round after a decisive 5-1 win on Saturday.

Rockies head coach Tayler Sincennes says he was proud of the way they played especially with how young the team is.

“I thought they gave a very good effort and left it all on the ice,” he said.

“A couple bounces here and there and a couple less injuries we would have maybe had a little more success but that’s playoff hockey. It’s unfortunate that it ended but a good run, nonetheless. For a very young group, I thought they played very well the entire post-season and am happy with the season we ended up having.”

He said playoffs showed how strong the Eddie Mountain Division was this year.

“It’s a war to get out of our division and I think all the coaches that are coaching in our division would agree with that,” Sincennes added.

“The first round series against Kimberley was a lot of tight checking and fast heavy games and nothing changed against Fernie. It was high tempo, high pace and physical. It was a kind of old-school brand of hockey. Fernie did a really good job of executing it.”

He’s hoping the Ghostriders will continue to have success this post-season.

“They are a very skilled team that can play fast and physical and hopefully, they can go on a little bit of a run here and represent the Eddie Mountain division well.

And there is talk of bringing back some experience.

“With how many 18-year-olds we have on the team there’s an opportunity to return a lot of pieces and I’d like to return a lot of them back.”

Although he did say it will depend on what the players’ plans are.

The team finished the regular season third in a close Eddie Mountain Division race.

 

