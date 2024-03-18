The Columbia Valley Rockies’ season has come to an end after losing the Eddie Mountain Division Final 4-2.

The Fernie Ghostriders moved on to the next round after a decisive 5-1 win on Saturday.

Rockies head coach Tayler Sincennes says he was proud of the way they played especially with how young the team is.

“I thought they gave a very good effort and left it all on the ice,” he said.

“A couple bounces here and there and a couple less injuries we would have maybe had a little more success but that’s playoff hockey. It’s unfortunate that it ended but a good run, nonetheless. For a very young group, I thought they played very well the entire post-season and am happy with the season we ended up having.”

He said playoffs showed how strong the Eddie Mountain Division was this year.

“It’s a war to get out of our division and I think all the coaches that are coaching in our division would agree with that,” Sincennes added.

“The first round series against Kimberley was a lot of tight checking and fast heavy games and nothing changed against Fernie. It was high tempo, high pace and physical. It was a kind of old-school brand of hockey. Fernie did a really good job of executing it.”

He’s hoping the Ghostriders will continue to have success this post-season.

“They are a very skilled team that can play fast and physical and hopefully, they can go on a little bit of a run here and represent the Eddie Mountain division well.

And there is talk of bringing back some experience.

“With how many 18-year-olds we have on the team there’s an opportunity to return a lot of pieces and I’d like to return a lot of them back.”

Although he did say it will depend on what the players’ plans are.

The team finished the regular season third in a close Eddie Mountain Division race.