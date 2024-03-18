Environment Canada has placed an air quality advisory on the Elk Valley, as high concentrations of airborne dust have been found in the Sparwood area.

According to Environment Canada, the advisory is expected to last until the region gets some precipitation, traffic patterns change or dust suppression efforts are taken.

Levels are expected to be highest near busy roads and industrial operations, such as the nearby coal mines.

Environment Canada officials said dist lingering in the air can pose health risks for people with chronic conditions, such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes and respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

Pregnant people, children and older adults are also more vulnerable to adverse reactions.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” said Environment Canada. “Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.”

You can also reduce exposure to airborne dust by staying indoors.

You can track current air quality conditions here.