Local builders and contractors will need to read up on the changes to BC Building Codes as they will impact the City of Cranbrook’s approval process for new building permits.

The changes are now in effect and will be required for any new application.

“Any new building permit applications received by the City must comply with the new BC Codes 2024,” says Tony Luce, building inspector/planning supervisor with the City of Cranbrook.

“Any previous applications submitted to the City prior to March 8, 2024 may still comply with the 2018 BC Building Code, although any incomplete applications will not be considered.”

City staff said there were some significant code changes to new residential buildings.

This includes changes to cooling requirements, radon safety and mass-timber construction.

The 2024 BC Building Codes can be found below.

MORE: 2024 BC Building Codes (City of Cranbrook)