The City of Cranbrook is seeking applications for an operator to manage the Mount Baker RV Campground for the 2024-2025 season.

This Request For Proposals (RFP) comes alongside city council’s decision to approve up to $20,000 to repair the site’s water system.

“The goal is to operate the Mount Baker RV Campground as a no-service campground, other than a wash building and sani-dump, with no individual camping pad water, sewer, or power hookups as it previously offered,” said city officials. “The campground would also have a restriction on the length of stay of perhaps seven consecutive days. Short stays in this location may allow visitors to choose to stay inside Cranbrook and access downtown at minimum, to benefit small business and provide some tourism opportunities.”

City staff said an existing, but unused water main stub was found before paving work started in late 2023, along 2nd Street South between 14th Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

“At that time, an existing unused water main stub was activated as part of the road work which could be used in the short term to service the campground,” said city staff.

A water service line could be installed from there to bring some of the RV park’s services back online for a relatively low price tag of $20,000.

“This potential opportunity may offer a short-term solution for the Mount Baker RV campground area until a long-term option is determined,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “Projects of any significance for this site are currently restricted by limited infrastructure in the area. Council has heard from members of the community to consider reopening the campground in some capacity, and as a result are offering this opportunity.”

City staff said an opportunity for a low-cost way to restore water to the wash building and sani-dump could provide some use for the site as a no-service campground until another use is found in the future.

Cranbrook’s RFP application period is open until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

Interested parties can drop off applications to Cranbrook’s city hall or electronically.

“If selected through the RFP process, the operator would oversee the Mount Baker RV Campground for a one-year term commencing April 30, 2024 to March 31, 2025,” said city officials.

