Cleaning along the outside lanes of Highway 3 through Cranbrook will impact morning traffic next week.

City officials said work will start on Monday and will likely continue until Friday, with periodic lane closures throughout the week.

The clean-up work will be finished by noon each day to limit traffic disruptions.

“The work will be along Highway 3 from the Victoria Avenue and Theater Road intersection to 30th Avenue N,” said city officials. “Public Works crews will start work on the northbound outside lanes on Monday before working on the southbound outside lanes of Highway 3 on Wednesday.”

The job should be wrapped up by the end of the week, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to obey signs and flaggers while cleaning work is going on.

“The City thanks the public for their patience and their understanding while this work is completed,” said city officials.