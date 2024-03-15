Cranbrook RCMP’s Enhanced Response Unit seized a large amount of cash and suspected drugs during a search warrant along Cranbrook Street North.

RCMP officials said the local detachment and Southeast District Emergency Response Team searched a property in the 900 block of Cranbrook Street North on Wednesday.

“Due to the nature of the search warrant, the Cranbrook RCMP enlisted the assistance of both the Containment Team and the Emergency Response Team in order to effect the warrant,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “Once the male youth was taken into custody, the search was conducted and over $13,000 cash was located. A combined amount of over 30 ounces of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and meth, with an estimated street value in excess of $50,000 was also seized.”

The lone occupant, a 16-year-old who is not a local resident, was arrested on-site.

RCMP officials said charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.