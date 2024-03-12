Elk Valley RCMP has arrested a Fernie man for breaching conditions after he was found drunk, shirtless and yelling at a property he was not allowed to be on.

Police officials said the detachment responded to the call from a home along Ridgemont Road at 11:43 p.m. on Saturday.

“The complainant reported a man with his shirt off yelling and screaming outside the residence,” said RCMP officials. “Another phone call from inside the residence provided the name of the 39-year-old man and indicated he was intoxicated and had broken a window from inside the residence.”

Police officials said the man was well known to the detachment, and he was violating a release order for being within 200 meters of the residence and being in contact with the homeowner.

RCMP on the scene recognized the man upon arrival and told him he was under arrest.

“The man continued to yell, stating words to the effect he was not under arrest and that he would fight the officer. The man was told by the officer to place his hands behind his back and that he, again, was under arrest,” said police officials. “The man continued to yell at the officer, eventually lunging at him with a closed fist and displaying other aggressive behaviour.”

The officer then used a taser on the man, and he was safely arrested and placed in the patrol car.

However, the man’s outburst did not stop there.

“Unfortunately at that point, he continued with his elevated behaviour – yelling, screaming and kicking at the patrol vehicle’s windows,” said RCMP officials. “BC Ambulance attended the scene and cleared the man for placement into cells.”

Further investigation revealed that he was violating three conditions related to an offence involving the homeowner from August 2023.

“The suspect was held for a bail hearing and later remanded to appear in Provincial Court in Kelowna BC through video at the Cranbrook Provincial Courthouse,” said RCMP officials. “No officer was injured during the incident. Our investigation is ongoing.”