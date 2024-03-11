RCMP has recovered five bikes of the eight bikes stolen from Mt. Baker Secondary School.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said a member of the Enhanced Response Unit with the Cranbrook Detachment found four of the bikes, while the fifth was found during a patrol.

“Cranbrook RCMP is thankful to residents who provided video and sightings of the bikes. We are happy to have found five but would love to help the high school out and get all eight back,” said Cranbrook RCMP spokesperson Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are still hoping to recover the remaining bikes. Two red and one black Trek Marlin are still missing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.